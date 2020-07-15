Soran Omar resigns from Kurdistan Parliament

2020/07/15 | 12:04 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Member of the Kurdistan Region Parliament for the Islamic Group Party, Soran Omar, has formally submitted his resignation from the parliament on Wednesday.

According to the resignation letter received by Shafaq News agency, Omar asked the Presidency of Parliament to approve his resignation at the earliest session to be held.

Kurdistan Parliament voted, on May 7th, to lift the immunity from Omar, after the latter accused the Prime Minister of Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, of having a bank and a company, but the Barzani's media office called on him to provide evidence of his allegations or take legal responsibility for him misleading general opinion.



The parliament's decision came after the court issued an arrest warrant against Omar for not appearing before it after he was summoned twice.