The Parliamentary finance committee addresses al-Kadhimi regarding biometric fingerprints

2020/07/15 | 13:38 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Parliamentary Finance Committee addressed, on Wednesday, the office of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi regarding the approval of adopting biometric fingerprints in the process of paying salaries.

Haitham al-Jabbouri, the head of the Parliamentary finance committee, addressed the PM's office, "According to the provisions of the 6th article of the Domestic and External Borrowing Law to Fund the Financial Deficit in 2020 (No.



5 of 2020), that obliges all institutions and the departments of the state to adopt biometric fingerprints in identifying identities of their affiliates".

Al-Jabbouri stressed, according to the document, "the transmission of data through a secure government network and the adoption of multiple biometric fingerprints mainly in the process of intersection".