2020/07/15 | 13:38 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi ordered the establishment of the Iraqi-Saudi Council.

According to documents signed by the Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers Hamid Al-Ghazzi, this council will be responsible for joint coordination between Iraq at all levels and fields.

This comes as the Al-Kadhimi plans to visit multiple countries in the area next week, including Saudi Arabia.