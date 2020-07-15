Covid-19: No fatalities registered in UAE today

2020/07/15 | 14:42 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, announced that no deaths from the Covid-19 were registered in the country within the last 24 hours.

Bin Zayed praised the efforts made by the health sector in the country to curb the spread of the virus causing "COVID 19" disease.

Bin Zayed tweeted today, "Today we announce no deaths related to COVID-19 in the UAE in the last 24 hours.



Our deepest gratitude to our frontline heroes and to society for their commitment to adhering to precautionary measures.



We must continue our collective efforts in tackling this challenge".

Covid-19 total case count in UAE has reached 55,573 cases, of whom 335 passed away.