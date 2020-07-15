The supreme health committee decisions are

2020/07/15 | 15:14 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Parliamentary Health Committee described, on Wednesday, the decisions issued by the Supreme Committee for Health and Safety, to curb the spread of COVID-19 as "ill-considered".

Committee member Ghayyeb Al-Omayri told Shafaq News agency, "the Parliamentary Health Committee held, last Sunday, a meeting with the Minister of Health Hassan Al-Tamimi to discuss the Ministry's procedures to confront the Corona (COVID-19) pandemic", noting that the two committees, "discussed the financial and administrative problems and the ill-considered decisions of the Supreme Committee for Health and Safety".

Al-Omayri added, "Hospitals and health services are devoid of the simplest services due to corruption and the failure of successive governments in Iraq".

The recent decisions of the supreme Health and Safety Committee to confront COVID-19 were criticized by MPs and officials, including the decision of closing private clinics and the "security" curfew.