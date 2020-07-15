Iraqi security forces kill a terrorist and thwart drug smuggling attempt

2020/07/15 | 15:14 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Official security sources reported, on Wednesday, that security forces in three governorates were able to kill a terrorist, arrest another and thwart a drug trafficking operation.

Baghdad Operations Command announced that a terrorist was killed and another was wounded in Al-Azari area in a security operation, northern the capital Baghdad.



The command's statement, received by Shafaq news agency, added that two other terrorists were killed earlier this week.

The statement indicated, "the three terrorists who were killed this week are commanders of detachments and targeted military units and innocent citizens in areas north of Baghdad, especially in Tarmiyah".

A security source in Al-Nasiriyah told Shafaq News agency that the authorities in Saladin arrested a terrorist who was charged for participation in Speicher massacre.



The terrorist, who is an escapee from Tasfirat prison, was handed to Dhi Qar authorities.

Shafaq news agency knew from a security source in Basra that the Narcotic division in the governorate seized an attempt to smuggle about half a million narcotic pills in a KIA vehicle driven by a lawyer and two citizens of Al-Faw district, southern the Governorate of Basra".