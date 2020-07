2020/07/15 | 15:46 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Directorate of Health in the district of "Raperin" in Kurdistan Region announced on Wednesday that more than 200 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have achieved full recovery.

The Directorate said in a statement today that 2240 tests were conducted in the district, indicating that 335 new cases were confirmed, including 14 deaths.

The statement indicated that more than 200 patients have recovered completely.