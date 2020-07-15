The public prosecutor to be involved in the investigation of the ministry of Electricity contracts


The public prosecutor to be involved in the investigation of the ministry of Electricity contracts
2020/07/15 | 15:46 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News / The head of the committee in charge of investigating the contracts of the Ministry of Electricity, Hassan Al-Kaabi, announced on Wednesday that the outcome of the investigations will be channeled to the public prosecutor.

According to Shafaq news agency reporter, Al-Kaabi said in a press conference that the committee, formed under Parliamentary Order 62 by the Speaker of the council of Representatives, in cooperation with Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi will have a meeting with the representative of the Public Prosecution after the approval of the head of the judiciary.

On July 12, the Speaker of the Iraqi Council of Representatives, Muhammad al-Halbousi, instructed the formation of a committee to audit and investigate the contracts of the Ministry of Electricity since 2003.

Read all text from Shafaq News
Sponsored Links