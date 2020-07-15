The public prosecutor to be involved in the investigation of the ministry of Electricity contracts

2020/07/15 | 15:46 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The head of the committee in charge of investigating the contracts of the Ministry of Electricity, Hassan Al-Kaabi, announced on Wednesday that the outcome of the investigations will be channeled to the public prosecutor.

According to Shafaq news agency reporter, Al-Kaabi said in a press conference that the committee, formed under Parliamentary Order 62 by the Speaker of the council of Representatives, in cooperation with Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi will have a meeting with the representative of the Public Prosecution after the approval of the head of the judiciary.

On July 12, the Speaker of the Iraqi Council of Representatives, Muhammad al-Halbousi, instructed the formation of a committee to audit and investigate the contracts of the Ministry of Electricity since 2003.