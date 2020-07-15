COVID-19: 2110 new cases and 1839 recoveries in Iraq today

In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, the ministry said that 15185 tests were performed today, raising the total number of performed tests since the beginning of the outbreak in the country to 728737.
The statement indicated that the cases of recovery amounted to 1839 cases, distributed as follows:
Baghdad / Al-Rusafa 256
Baghdad / Al-Karkh 227
Medical City 2
Najaf 196
Al-Sulaymaniyah 21
Erbil 41
Duhok 18
Karbala 153
Kirkuk 78
Diyala 93
Basra 219
Maysan 86
Babel 69
Al-Diwaniyah 87
Dhi Qar 250
Al-Anbar 15
Nineveh 16
Saladin 12
The newly diagnosed cases were distributed as follows:
Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 298
Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 134
Medical City 64
Najaf 123
Al-Sulaymaniyah 131
Erbil 40
Duhok 10
Karbala 122
Kirkuk 158
Diyala 74
Wasit 187
Basra 165
Maysan 72
Babel 174
Al-Diwaniyah 68
Dhi Qar 191
Al-Anbar 11
Al-Muthanna 46
Saladin 42
While 87 mortality cases were registered, as follows:
Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 17
Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 7
Medical City 1
Najaf 5
Al-Sulaymaniyah 11
Erbil 1
Karbala 3
Kirkuk 6
Diyala 1
Wasit 2
Basra 10
Maysan 3
Babel 6
Al-Diwaniyah 1
Dhi Qar 9
Al-Muthanna 4
The total number of confirmed cases registered since the beginning of the outbreak reached 83867, while the total number of recoveries became 52621.
The total number of Inpatients is 27814, including 374 patients admitted to ICU.
The death toll is 3432.