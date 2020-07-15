COVID-19: 2110 new cases and 1839 recoveries in Iraq today

2020/07/15 | 16:18 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment registered today, Wednesday, 2110 new cases and 1839 recoveries of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, the ministry said that 15185 tests were performed today, raising the total number of performed tests since the beginning of the outbreak in the country to 728737.

The statement indicated that the cases of recovery amounted to 1839 cases, distributed as follows:

Baghdad / Al-Rusafa 256

Baghdad / Al-Karkh 227

Medical City 2

Najaf 196

Al-Sulaymaniyah 21

Erbil 41

Duhok 18

Karbala 153

Kirkuk 78

Diyala 93

Basra 219

Maysan 86

Babel 69

Al-Diwaniyah 87

Dhi Qar 250

Al-Anbar 15

Nineveh 16

Saladin 12

The newly diagnosed cases were distributed as follows:

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 298

Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 134

Medical City 64

Najaf 123

Al-Sulaymaniyah 131

Erbil 40

Duhok 10

Karbala 122

Kirkuk 158

Diyala 74

Wasit 187

Basra 165

Maysan 72

Babel 174

Al-Diwaniyah 68

Dhi Qar 191

Al-Anbar 11

Al-Muthanna 46

Saladin 42

While 87 mortality cases were registered, as follows:

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 17

Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 7

Medical City 1

Najaf 5

Al-Sulaymaniyah 11

Erbil 1

Karbala 3

Kirkuk 6

Diyala 1

Wasit 2

Basra 10

Maysan 3

Babel 6

Al-Diwaniyah 1

Dhi Qar 9

Al-Muthanna 4

The total number of confirmed cases registered since the beginning of the outbreak reached 83867, while the total number of recoveries became 52621.



The total number of Inpatients is 27814, including 374 patients admitted to ICU.



The death toll is 3432.