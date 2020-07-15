COVID-19: 2110 new cases and 1839 recoveries in Iraq today


COVID-19: 2110 new cases and 1839 recoveries in Iraq today
2020/07/15 | 16:18 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment registered today, Wednesday, 2110 new cases and 1839 recoveries of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, the ministry said that 15185 tests were performed today, raising the total number of performed tests since the beginning of the outbreak in the country to 728737.

 

The statement indicated that the cases of recovery amounted to 1839 cases, distributed as follows:

 

Baghdad / Al-Rusafa 256

 

Baghdad / Al-Karkh 227

 

Medical City 2

 

Najaf 196

 

Al-Sulaymaniyah 21

 

Erbil 41

 

Duhok 18

 

Karbala 153

 

Kirkuk 78

 

Diyala 93

 

Basra 219

 

Maysan 86

 

Babel 69

 

Al-Diwaniyah 87

 

Dhi Qar 250

 

Al-Anbar 15

 

Nineveh 16

 

Saladin 12

 

The newly diagnosed cases were distributed as follows:

 

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 298

 

Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 134

 

Medical City 64

 

Najaf 123

 

Al-Sulaymaniyah 131

 

Erbil 40

 

Duhok 10

 

Karbala 122

 

Kirkuk 158

 

Diyala 74

 

Wasit 187

 

Basra 165

 

Maysan 72

 

Babel 174

 

Al-Diwaniyah 68

 

Dhi Qar 191

 

Al-Anbar 11

 

Al-Muthanna 46

 

Saladin 42

 

While 87 mortality cases were registered, as follows:

 

Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 17

 

Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 7

 

Medical City 1

 

Najaf 5

 

Al-Sulaymaniyah 11

 

Erbil 1

 

Karbala 3

 

Kirkuk 6

 

Diyala 1

 

Wasit 2

 

Basra 10

 

Maysan 3

 

Babel 6

 

Al-Diwaniyah 1

 

Dhi Qar 9

 

Al-Muthanna 4

 

The total number of confirmed cases registered since the beginning of the outbreak reached 83867, while the total number of recoveries became 52621.

The total number of Inpatients is 27814, including 374 patients admitted to ICU.

The death toll is 3432.

Read all text from Shafaq News
Sponsored Links