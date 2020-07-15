extending the contracts of the mobile companies is a

2020/07/15 | 16:18 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The Parliamentary Services and Reconstruction Committee revealed, on Wednesday, the terms of the new contracts of mobile companies in Iraq, considering the renewal of the license as a "Reward to the companies".

"Instead of taking legal actions and ending the contract, the government rewarded the companies and renewed their license for five years", the committee member Mudhar Al-Azzergawi told Shafaq News agency.

He added that, "the Parliamentary Services Committee requested the Media Commission to provide it with a copy of the terms of a contract which states that after 15 years of the contract, the Media Authority can renew the license for of five years".

Al-Azzerjawi added, "multiple MPs filed a lawsuit to sue the Media and Communications Authority for renewing the license of mobile companies," stressing that, "renewing the license is a reward to the companies for the poor services they provide to citizens".

The Parliamentary Services Committee had previously expressed its strong rejection of the Cabinet’s decision to renew the licenses of the mobile companies for the next five years and proposed the establishment of government mobile companies.

The Iraqi government announced on the eighth of July, renewing the licenses of the mobile companies for an additional five years in exchange for paying 50% of its debts and launching the fourth-generation 4G service, which sparked anger and resentment among parliamentary and popular circles.