Germany launches a security operation against terrorist cells

2020/07/15 | 16:50 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq news/ German police have raided 20 houses and companies in Berlin, over suspicion of terrorism and extremism crimes.

According to German news agency DPA, about 450 policemen participated in the operation that took place early on Wednesday.

Berlin public prosecutor's office said, in a tweet, that 20 search warrants had been issued against 12 suspects in various crimes, including the funding of terrorist organizations.

Over the past two years, the German police have thwarted many terrorist attacks.



However, this did not end the threat of extremist organizations in Germany, which prompted the German intelligence services in Baden-Württemberg to issue a report on the terrorist groups posing threat to the country's security.

The report described the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization posing a threat to the state's security, amid calls to ban the organization in a similar scenario to the Lebanese party, Hezbollah.