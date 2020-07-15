Covid-19: 6000+ new cases, and 60 fatalities in 5 Arab states

2020/07/15 | 17:54 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Arab states revealed, today, Wednesday, the updated DATA of Covid-19 as follows:

Saudi Arabia: 42 fatalities, 2671 new cases and 5488 recoveries were registered, raising the total number to 240474 confirmed cases, while the total number of recoveries became 183048, and the fatalities reached 2325.

Bahrain: 5 fatalities, 602 new cases and 654 recoveries were registered, raising the total number to: 34084 confirmed cases, while the total number of recoveries became 29753, and the fatalities reached 115.



The Bahraini ministry of Health stated.

Oman: 9 fatalities, 1679 new cases and 1051 recoveries were registered, raising the total number to 61247 confirmed cases, while the total number of recoveries became 39038, and the fatalities reached 281.



The Omani ministry of Health said in a tweet.

Kuwait: 3 fatalities, 703 new cases and 736 recoveries were registered, raising the total number to: 56877 confirmed cases, while the total number of recoveries became 46897, and the fatalities reached 399.



KUNA news agency quoted The Kuwaiti ministry of Health as saying.

Qatar: 4 fatalities, 450 new cases and 477 recoveries were registered, and 1 fatality raising the total number to 104983 confirmed cases, while the total number of recoveries became 101637, and the fatalities reached 151.



The ministry of Health said.

UAE: 2 fatalities, 473 new cases and 399 recoveries were registered, raising the total number to 54050 confirmed cases, while the total number of recoveries became 43969, and the fatalities reached 330.