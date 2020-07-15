Al-Rikabi: ONE law to solve disagreements

2020/07/15 | 19:30 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / a member of the State of Law Coalition, MP Kata'a al-Rikabi, today, Wednesday, called for adopting "one" law to resolve disagreements between the federal government and the Kurdistan Government.

al-Rikabi told Shafaq News agency that, "The differences between the two governments can only be resolved through legislation of The oil and gas law, which has been suspended in the Iraqi parliament for years”, adding that “this law governs the relationship and dealings between Baghdad and Erbil”.

Al-Rikabi revealed that "there is a parliamentary movement among the majority of Iraqi political forces, for the legislation of the oil and gas law as fast as possible".

It is noteworthy that the differences and pending issues between Erbil and Baghdad are mostly based on the region's share of financial budgets, Peshmerga financial benefits, oil exports, and disputed areas, covered by Article 140 of the Iraqi constitution.

Earlier, Kurdistan expressed its readiness to deliver 250,000 barrels of crude oil per day in exchange for the Iraqi government financing 450,000 billion dinars as monthly salaries.