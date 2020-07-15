Ethiopia: The filling of Al-Nahda Dam began

2020/07/15 | 19:30 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq news/ The Ethiopian Minister of Irrigation, Water, and Energy, Celici Bekele, announced the start of filling and storing water in the Ethiopian Renaissance Dam officially, two days after the end of the round of negotiations with Egypt and Sudan without the three parties reaching any agreement.

"The construction of the dam and the filling of the reservoir go hand in hand," The Ethiopian TV quoted the Minister AS SYING.

Yesterday, the Associated Press broadcasted satellite imagery showing the start of filling the reservoir, this come after Ethiopia’s decision to start filling this month even if no agreement is reached with Egypt and Sudan.

For its part, Egypt fears that its annual share of the 55.5 billion cubic meters of Nile water will be affected and demands an agreement including the safety of the dam, and the setting of rules to fill it in times of drought.

meanwhile, Addis Ababa confirmed that, it does not aim to harm the interests of Egypt and Sudan, but to generate electricity and develop its country.