Trump tweets in Persian

2020/07/15 | 20:34 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The US President regretted Iran's decision to execute 3 citizens for their participation in the last November's demonstrations.

"Three people were sentenced to death in Iran for participating in the protests, they are expected to be executed at any moment, and this sends a regrettable message to the world “, Trump said in a tweet written in Persian.

On Tuesday, an Iranian court confirmed the death sentences to three people, who demonstrated on the background of raising fuel prices.



According to the judiciary..

The demonstrations erupted in a number of cities before they spread to a hundred cities and towns throughout the Islamic Republic.