China ranks first in economy

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / International data showed that China overtook the United States to become the largest economy in the world in 2019, while India is expected to occupy second place after China in 2030.

According to a report by the World Bank, the gross domestic product of China reached about 22.53 trillion dollars last year, while the output of the United States reached about 20.57 trillion dollars.

The report revealed that India’s output reached 9.23 trillion dollars, while Japan’s GDP reached 5.21 trillion dollars, 4.47 trillion dollars for Germany, 3.97 trillion dollars for Russia, 3.20 trillion dollars for Indonesia and 3.12 trillion dollars for Britain.

China expected to maintain its position as the largest economy in the world in the coming years, while Indonesia will overtake Germany in 2024, indicating that in 2030 India will overtake the United States, becoming the second largest economy in the world after China.



The report also pointed out; according to recent estimates by the International Monetary Fund in Washington that Chinese output will grow by 1.2% this year, while the US economy will decline by about 6% as a result of the government-imposed closures of more than 3 months due to the Corona pandemic.

The report concluded, "As for the economies of other countries, the 8 largest Asian economies are expected to record the best performance this year, while the economies of European countries, especially Germany and Britain, will slow down".