Covid-19: 238 new cases and 78 recoveries in Kurdistan today

2020/07/15 | 21:06 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Region registered, on Wednesday, 238 new cases, 18 fatalities, and 78 recoveries of Covid-19.

In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, the ministry said that 2085 tests performed today, in which 238 turned positive.

The newly diagnosed cases were distributed as follows:

Erbil 73

Al-Sulaymaniyah 64

Garmyan 45

Duhok 9

Raperin 34

Halabja 13

The statement indicated that the cases of recovery amounted to 78 cases, distributed as follows:

Erbil 44

Garmyan 16

Halabja 10

Duhok 8

The statement also indicated that the fatality toll is 18, distributed as follows:

Erbil 6

Al-Sulaymaniyah 11

Raperin 1

The total number of confirmed cases registered since the beginning of the outbreak reached 10114, while the total number of recoveries became 5482.



The death toll is 370.

the total number of inpatients is 4262 cases.