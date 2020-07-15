Covid-19: 238 new cases and 78 recoveries in Kurdistan today

In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, the ministry said that 2085 tests performed today, in which 238 turned positive.
The newly diagnosed cases were distributed as follows:
Erbil 73
Al-Sulaymaniyah 64
Garmyan 45
Duhok 9
Raperin 34
Halabja 13
The statement indicated that the cases of recovery amounted to 78 cases, distributed as follows:
Erbil 44
Garmyan 16
Halabja 10
Duhok 8
The statement also indicated that the fatality toll is 18, distributed as follows:
Erbil 6
Al-Sulaymaniyah 11
Raperin 1
The total number of confirmed cases registered since the beginning of the outbreak reached 10114, while the total number of recoveries became 5482.
The death toll is 370.
the total number of inpatients is 4262 cases.