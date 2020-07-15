Tunisian prime minister resigns

2020/07/15 | 21:38 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq news/ Tunisian Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh has presented his resignation to President Kais Saied, political sources told Reuters, after the biggest party in his coalition began pushing for a vote of no confidence in the government.

Saied now has a week to nominate a replacement as prime minister, who will have two months to form a new government and pass it through parliament.

Tunisian political resources said that, The Tunisian president asked Fakhfakh and his government to resign, after receiving a petition from the Tunisian parliament demanding a no-confidence vote from the latter.

Fakhfakh was designated prime minister by the president in January after Ennahda, the main party in Tunisia’s ruling coalition, failed to form a government after months of wrangling.



He brought parties from across the spectrum into his cabinet - but they have disagreed on several policy areas.