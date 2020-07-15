“Ashab al-Kahf” targeted a Military convoy in Saladin

2020/07/15 | 22:42 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ “Ashab al-Kahf” “group claimed responsibility on Wednesday for targeting a convoy belonging to US forces through an explosion in Saladin governorate.

"We confirm the destruction of a large logistical support convoy with its materials in Saladin", the group said in statement.

On his part, Commander of Samarra Operations Major General Emad al-Zahiri, denied to Shafaq News Agency any targeting, saying that the accident occurred after a tanker tire exploded.

It’s noteworthy that, Ashab al-Kahf is a Shiite armed group, which posted threatening videos, some of which showed unconfirmed attacks against an alleged U.S.



convoy last April.

The group appeared after the tension escalated between the United States and Iran on the background of the killing of the Iranian General Qasem Soleimani in a US air strike near Baghdad airport last January.