TFTC added ISIS-Linked Financial Facilitators to the blacklist

2020/07/15 | 23:14 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq news/ today, the seven member nations of the Terrorist Financing Targeting Center (TFTC) jointly designated six targets affiliated with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).Three entities and one individual located in Turkey and Syria have provided a critical financial and logistical lifeline to ISIS, its branches, and its global facilitation networks.

Additionally, an Afghanistan-based organization, Nejaat Social Welfare Organization, and the organization’s director, Sayed Habib Ahmad Khan, abused the goodwill of the international community under the auspices of charitable giving to facilitate the transfer of funds for and to support the activities of ISIS’s branch in Afghanistan, ISIS-Khorasan (ISIS-K), Al-hurra TV station said.

The U.S.



Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated these key ISIS financial facilitators in partnership with the other TFTC member states: the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Kuwait, the Sultanate of Oman, the State of Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.

This action also targets three significant money services businesses: al Haram Exchange, Tawasul Company, and al-Khalidi Exchange.



These money services businesses have played a vital role in transferring funds to support Syria-based ISIS fighters and have provided hundreds of thousands of dollars of liquidity to ISIS leadership, including the now deceased, former ISIS finance emir Fawaz al Rawi, who was designated by the U.S.



Department of the Treasury in December 2016.

The official Saudi Press Agency said that KSA added six names and entities to its terrorism blacklist for providing ISIS with financial support, adding that The list was established in consultation with the US and Gulf neighbors who are part of the Terrorist Financing Targeting Center (TFTC).