Iraqi information take down “the governor of ISIS” in Baghdad

2020/07/16 | 00:18 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The military spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Brigadier Yahya Rasoul, announced the killing of the governor of ISIS in Baghdad, in a qualitative operation.

"According to accurate information, the Iraqi National Intelligence Service killed the so-called Governor of Baghdad Omar Shallal Obeid, and his assistant, Laith Jamal (Abu Al-Baraa), and his deputy Kital Al-Mohajer”, Rasoul said.

He added, “the Iraqi National Intelligence Service killed before, the former governor of ISIS in Baghdad, Ahmad Issa ( Abu Talha)”.