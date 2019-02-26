Foreign powers pressure ISIS to carry out terrorist actions in Iraq: Official

2019/02/26 | 13:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- A leader with the Sadrist Movement has confirmed presence of foreign powers that control terrorists to carry out operations in Iraq.
“Security troops received from the Syrian Democratic Forces 280 ISIS members,” Hakim al-Zamili said in a statement on Tuesday, adding that they were transferred to the Interior Ministry to question them.
ISIS militants, according to Zamili, “abducted more than 35 citizens in the western desert. The murder of shepherds in Hawija and fishermen in Salahuddin is the clue for that.”
Zamili went on saying that ISIS actions have been on the rise recently to intimidate the Iraqis.
“Iraq offered a lot of sacrifices and lost billions of US dollars over the past few years to fight terrorism,” he said adding that the ISIS cannot return back.“Number of the militants in Iraq is no more than 2,000 fighters,” he said indicating their presence at remote areas.
