KRG Approves Sale and Leaseback of Public Properties

2020/07/16 | 03:58 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani chaired a cabinet meeting Saturday via videoconference to discuss plans for the public pensions fund.
In the meeting attended by Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani, Minister of Finance and Economy Awat Janab Noori proposer the bylaws for the pensions fund.
The Cabinet unanimously approved it.
This fund will protect entitlements […]
