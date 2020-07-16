Two activists released after being kidnapped in Tahrir demonstrations

2020/07/16 | 08:50 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Sources from Tahrir Square in the center of the capital, Baghdad, said on Thursday that two protesters were released after being seized from Tahrir Square, in Baghdad, by an armed group.

Media sources and eyewitnesses reported earlier today that two activists were forces into a "Mohave" vehicle by an armed group, from Tahrir Square, the focus of demonstrations in Baghdad.

However, sources from the square informed Shafaq News agency that the "Hamza Kadhem" and "Ali Khaled" were released without any harm, and they are now among the demonstrators in Tahrir Square.

600 citizens have been killed in violence that accompanied the unprecedented popular protests since last October.

Protesters in Tahrir square threatened, earlier today, to escalate the protests in the two activists were not released, according to a statement.