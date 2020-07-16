The ministry of agriculture reveals plans of food security and trade

2020/07/16 | 09:22 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Minister of Agriculture, Muhammad Karim al-Khafaji, said, the ministry works to achieve food security by providing agricultural products to cover the needs of the local market and exporting the surplus, mainly to the Gulf countries.

Al-Sabah newspaper quoted Al-Khafaji today, "the Arab Gulf countries are the closest to importing our agricultural products, because the crops will remain fresh, in addition to the low costs of transportation and good quality".

He noted that, "one of the main objectives of the ministry is to spur the private sector to export the surplus domestic agricultural products to Arab markets, stop importing crops and food products, such as eggs and poultry meat and encourage agricultural products manufacture".

Al-Khafaji revealed the ministry's plans to protect the domestic food industry by supporting private factories and joining efforts with two ministries to prevent importing products that can be produced locally.