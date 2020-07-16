Germany doubles the financial aid to Iraq

2020/07/16 | 11:30 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The German embassy in Baghdad, on Thursday, announced that its government intends to double the financial aid to Iraq.The German embassy said in a statement today, "humanitarian assistance measures will be implemented in Iraq - to combat the Corona pandemic and mitigate its consequences.The additional funds will be used to continue the existing humanitarian assistance measures and to alleviate the additional needs due to the pandemic".

The statement added that the "Humanitarian fund for Iraq" provides funds for people in humanitarian emergencies quickly and efficiently.



Germany increased its contribution to the humanitarian fund for Iraq by an additional 3.5 million euros to 6 million euros.

The German embassy tweeted, "Germany pledges a further 300 million Euro for global efforts to tackle the humanitarian impact of COVID-19.



This funding is also being used to support COVID-19 activities in Iraq".



