Le Drian arrives in Baghdad and will visit Erbil today

2020/07/16 | 13:38 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The French Minister of Foreign affairs, Jean-Yves Le Drian, arrived in Baghdad today, Thursday, and plans to visit Erbil afterward.Le Drian will meet during his visit to Baghdad, his Iraqi counterpart, Fouad Hussein, and the three presidencies represented by President Barham Salih, the Speaker of Parliament Muhammad Al-Halbousi and the President of the Federal Government Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

Erbil, the capital of Kurdistan Region, will be his next destination where he will meet the President of the region, Nechirvan Barzani, and Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

Iraqi diplomatic sources said that Le Drian will discuss with officials in Baghdad and Erbil the bilateral relations between the two countries, and the war against ISIS.