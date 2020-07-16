Iraq receives a huge consignment of COVID-19 drug

2020/07/16 | 14:10 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The Ministry of Health and Environment announced on, Thursday, receiving a batch of a COVID-19 drug.

According to a statement received by Shafaq News, the ministry received a huge consignment of "Actemra" which is used to treat Covid-19 disease, caused by the novel Coronavirus.

The statement added that the new drug was distributed to health departments in Baghdad and the provinces and placed under the disposal of the medical teams managing COVID-19 cases.