Le Drian and Hussein reveal the outcomes of their meeting in a joint press conference

2020/07/16 | 15:14 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq news/ The Iraqi Minister of foreign affairs, Fuad Hussein and his French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian, held, on Thursday, a joint press conference after meeting over political and security discussions.

Le Drian arrived this afternoon in Baghdad, on a visit that also includes the Kurdistan Region.

Hussein said in a joint press conference with le Drian after the meeting, "Le Drian's visit to Baghdad comes in light of security and economic challenges Iraq is facing".

He added, "We discussed the role of French companies, military and security relations and the strained situation in the region"

"We also discussed the file of ISIS prisoners", stressing that, "Iraq will continue to fight terrorism".

For his part, Le Drian said, "Our visit to Baghdad aims to support the government against the challenges", stressing that, "The sovereignty of Iraq must be respected.

"We support the Iraqi security forces in their war against ISIS, and we will not relent in front of our common enemy", Le Drian added.

"We look forward to Iraq at restoring its leading role in creating balance in the Middle East", said the French foreign minister.