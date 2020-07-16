The state of law coalition suggests an

2020/07/16 | 15:14 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The State of Law coalition, headed by Nuri al-Maliki, today, Thursday, described Iraq taking charge over border crossing in Kurdistan region as "Impossible" and suggested an alternative "optimal" solution.

The region of Kurdistan has four main land crossings with Iran and a single border crossing with Turkey.



In addition to the region's outlets, Iraq has 9 land border ports with neighboring countries, four with Iran, one with Kuwait, one with Jordan, one with Syria and two with Saudi Arabia.



Moreover, Iraq also has seaports in the southern province of Basra.

"It is impossible for the Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi to take control of the crossings of Kurdistan Region.



The latter has the authority by the constitution and has a political view that differs from the political view of Baghdad", a leader in the Coalition Saad al-Muttalabi told Shafaq News agency.

Al-Muttalabi added, "The best thing that Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi can do is to reach an understanding with Kurdistan Region.



A certain cut of the revenues of the crossings in exchange for keeping them under the control of the region.



Besides that, al-Kadhimi cannot do anything.



We think this is the best and the only solution to avoid political crises and new disputes".

The Iraqi government, headed by Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, has deployed army forces at border crossings between Basra and Diyala provinces, in an effort to contain corruption at them.

On Wednesday, a source in the Prime Minister's office revealed to Shafaq News agency that Al-Kadhimi had decided to dismiss Hamid Hussain Ali, director of the Um Qasr northern Center; Alaa Abdul Moneim Dawood, director of Um Qasr southern Center, Abdul-Jalil Subhi Jassem, director of the Umm Qasr Middle Center, and Muayad Yassin Abdel-Jabbar, Basra Customs Director.

Meanwhile, the Iraqi government spokesman, Ahmed Mulla Talal, previously announced that Mustafa Al-Kadhimi’s government is working to impose state authority on border crossings file.

This comes shortly after a source in Kurdistan Regional Government told Shafaq News agency about the regional government's willingness to negotiate with Baghdad regarding the authority of border crossings, under the condition of ability of “the Iraqi government to establish effective control over the remaining ports, airports and crossings”.

He said, "The regional government is ready to engage in a legal debate that guarantees the rights of our people".

The deputy of the Alliance of Al-Fath, Fadel Al-Fatlawi, previously told Shafaq News agency, "the real imports of the border outlets exceed 10 billion dollars annually and that this money was not registered in the general budget of the Iraqi state", noting that the border crossings deliver the government only one billion dollars in the volume of its imports Annual.

Unofficial sources estimate the stolen and wasted funds at the border crossings at 100 billion dollars since 2003.