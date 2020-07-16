COVID-19: 90 deaths and 2200+ cases in Iraq in the past 24 hours

2020/07/16 | 15:46 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment registered, on Thursday, 2,281 new cases and 90 patients COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, the ministry said that 16110 tests were conducted today, bringing the total number of tests conducted since the outbreak of the virus to 744847.

The Ministry of Health and Environment recorded 1695 recovery today in Iraq distributed as follows: Baghdad / Al-Rusafa 211, Baghdad / Al-Karkh 235, Medical City 14, Najaf 118, Al-Sulaymaniyah 26, Erbil 44, Duhok 8, Karbala 87, Kirkuk 60, Diyala 66, Wasit 62, Basra 168, Maysan 84, Babel 51, Al-Diwaniyah 119, Dhi Qar 140, Al-Anbar 17, Al-Muthanna 88, Nineveh 17, Saladin 80.

The statement added that the count of new cases amounted to 2281 cases, as follows: Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 208, Baghdad /Al-Karkh 426, Medical City 30, Najaf 85, Al-Sulaymaniyah 156, Erbil 73, Duhok 9, Karbala 118, Kirkuk 129, Diyala 99, Wasit 128, Basra 215, Maysan 69, Babel 179, Al-Diwaniyah 66, Dhi Qar 132, Al-Anbar 15, Al-Muthanna 55, Nineveh 24, Saladin 65.

90 deaths from the complications of the virus were registered today and distributed as follows: Baghdad/ Al-Rusafa 12, Baghdad/ Al-Karkh 10, Medical City 3, Najaf 1, Al-Sulaymaniyah 12, Erbil 6, Karbala 4, Kirkuk 6, Diyala 1, Wasit 1, Basra 7, Maysan 6, Babel 4, Al-Diwaniyah 1, Dhi Qar 8, Al-Anbar 2, Al-Muthanna 3, Saladin 3.

The statement indicated that the total number of recovery stood at 54,316, while the total number of confirmed cases amounted to 86,148, including 28,310 inpatients and 382 ICU patients.



The death toll has reached 3522 so far.