Confederalism: a

2020/07/16 | 16:50 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News / The United Nations, in coordination with the Presidents of the Republic and the government in Iraq, developed a road map for a "comprehensive" solution to the outstanding issues between Baghdad and the Region of Kurdistan, based on the application of the Confederation system.The Confederation defines the state as an organization and a political entity, and a link between different societies, aiming to bring order, security and law enforcement within a geographical area.In this regard, Shafaq News knew, from a political source close to the decision center in Iraq, that the representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert recently intensified her efforts to offer a solution to the problems between Baghdad and Erbil, especially the file of Oil, salaries and border crossing, by offering the solution of "the confederation system".The source added that the Turkish-Iranian armed interventions in the regions of Kurdistan Region and Nineveh, in addition to the failure of the negotiations between Baghdad and the region posed an additional impetus for the presentation of this proposal, which also enjoys the support of major countries, most prominently USA.Plasschaermet, according to the statement, met with the President of the Republic, Barham Salih, with whom she discussed the project.
Salih approved, as did the Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, who did not register an objection in this regard.
Plasschaermet also met the political leadership in Kurdistan Region and held extensive discussions over the project.Kurdistan Region, according to the source, informed the United Nations that its approval is granted only under international guarantee, "Erbil does not want to repeat the failure of not implementing the Iraqi constitution".Although Kurdistan has enjoyed political independence since 1991, and the region was installed under the 2005 Iraqi constitution as a federal entity, the outstanding differences between Baghdad and Erbil have not known a way to a comprehensive solution.
The tension rose between the two sides when Kurdistan launched a referendum on independence from Iraq in the fall of 2017, which was supported by more than 90% of the population of the region.
Salih approved, as did the Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, who did not register an objection in this regard.
Plasschaermet also met the political leadership in Kurdistan Region and held extensive discussions over the project.Kurdistan Region, according to the source, informed the United Nations that its approval is granted only under international guarantee, "Erbil does not want to repeat the failure of not implementing the Iraqi constitution".Although Kurdistan has enjoyed political independence since 1991, and the region was installed under the 2005 Iraqi constitution as a federal entity, the outstanding differences between Baghdad and Erbil have not known a way to a comprehensive solution.
The tension rose between the two sides when Kurdistan launched a referendum on independence from Iraq in the fall of 2017, which was supported by more than 90% of the population of the region.