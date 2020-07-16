COVID-19: recovery rate in GCC has reached 81%

2020/07/16 | 16:50 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Gulf countries continue to registers new deaths and infections with the emerging Coronavirus causing COVID-19, as most countries has eased the restrictions since last June.

"Gulf Statistics Center" affiliated to GCC, announced that the recovery rate of COVID-19 in GCC countries has reached 81% as of July 15, 2020.

In the Sultanate of Oman, where the number of infections has increased drastically over the past few days, the Ministry of Health has announced the registration of 9 deaths and 1,327 new cases of during the past 24 hours.The ministry tweeted that the total number of Inpatients is 549, while 149 are being monitored in ICU.



The ministry added that 1052 patients has achieved recovery during the past twenty-four hours, bringing the total number of recovery cases in the Sultanate to 40,090 cases.The total case count in the Sultanate amounted to 62,574, while the death toll has reached 290.

In Bahrain, the Ministry of Health recorded 3 new fatalities, bringing the total death count in the country to 120.At midnight on Wednesday, the ministry announced in its daily statement, the registration of 6 deaths, 482 new cases and 567 recoveries in the previous twenty-four hours.



The total number of case and recovery counts amounted to 34,563 and 30,320, respectively.

In Kuwait, Thee Ministry of health announced that of 791 new cases and 3 fatalities of COVID-19 were registered, bringing the total count of confirmed cases to 57,668 cases, while the death count increased to 402.