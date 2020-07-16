Iraq to cancel the curfew soon

2020/07/16 | 17:22 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Higher Committee for Health and National Safety, announced, on Thursday, new measures to ease the restrictions imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to a statement by the committee received by Shafaq News agency, the curfew hours are from 9:30 P.M to 6:00 A.M, and malls are allowed to reopen with a commitment to preventive measures.

It is also decided to cancel the curfew completely after Eid Al-Adha holiday.

According to the statement, the airports start opening from July 23rd, and opening the ports of Al-Munthiriya, Safwan, and Al- Al-Sheib for trading.

in the same context, The Committee called on the Media and Communications Authority to request media institutions to intensify awareness campaigns about Covid-19.