2020/07/16 | 18:24 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / A Duhok health source said, on Thursday, new recovery cases were registered in the governorate.

The source said to Shafaq News agency, "15 recoveries of Covid-19 in Duhok today, bringing the total number to 231 cases."

The source pointed out that "the number of inpatients reached 76", while the governorate recorded no fatalities from the pandemic.