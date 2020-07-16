Baghdad airport to resume air traffic regularly

2020/07/16 | 18:56 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Baghdad International Airport announced today, Thursday, the completion of some of its preparations to resume the regular air traffic during the coming days.

The airport in Baghdad had resumed the start of flights to Lebanon at the beginning of July by two flights per week, but this is the first time since last March that flights will be resumed regularly.

The airport administration said, in a statement received by Shafaq News agency that it had completed some logistical work that complies with the guidelines of the International Civil Aviation Organization (lCAO) and the Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority to returning air transport traffic in light of Covid-19 pandemic.

The airport administration also stressed the necessity for workers to take all preventive measures to protect themselves and the travelers.