Al-Kadhimi Counts on Siemens to develop electric sector

2020/07/16 | 18:56 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi confirmed his government's intention to tackle the electricity issue in Iraq.

Al-Kadhimi’s media office said, in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, that “Prime Minister received, today, a delegation from the German company Siemens” noting that “during the meeting, the electricity topic, and the plans to reach radical solutions for it were discussed”.

Al-Kadhimi indicated that "the government is determined to handle the electricity issue in Iraq" noting that "the electricity sector is an essential engine for the development of the other sectors of the economy”.

The Iraqi Prime Minister also affirmed his government's support "for all-electric energy development projects that are implemented in Iraq".

On July 13th, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi directed the activation of all electricity projects, particularly the agreement with The German Company Siemens.It is noteworthy that the German ambassador in Baghdad, Ole Diehl, accused in a press statement the United States of obstructing the development of the electricity sector in Iraq.

Diehl pointed out that the electricity deterioration in Iraq is because the United States prevented the German company, Siemens, from developing the electrical sector in the country and pressing it towards to contract with the American General Electric Company.

it’s noteworthy that The Iraqi Ministry of Electricity signed an agreement with “Siemens” to rebuild Al-Hamadiyah transfer station (750 megawatts) in Al-Anbar governorate as part of the loan from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).