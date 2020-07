2020/07/16 | 19:46 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / the Kurdish comedian, Salah Barjem, 49 years old, died today in Erbil, after contracting Covid-19.

A medical source told Shafaq News agency that the artist was suffering from a chronic disease, noting that his infection with the Corona virus worsened his poor health, which led to his death.

Salah Barjem was born in 1971, he is a writer, in which he worked with most famous Kurdish artists.