UNAMI comments on the Confederation system suggestion

2020/07/16 | 19:46 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) has commented on a report published by Shafaq News agency on Thursday regarding “its development of a political road map for a comprehensive solution to the disagreements between Baghdad and the Kurdistan Region, based on applying the Confederation system”.

In its reply to Shafaq News Agency via e-mail, UNAMI said, “Baghdad and Erbil are discussing the outstanding issues, and The UN encourages sustainable solutions for all outstanding issues between Baghdad and Erbil, on the basis of the Iraqi constitution”.

“The UN is ready to assist in any way at the request of the parties, on the basis of Iraq’s legal and constitutional framework and in line with UNAMI’s mandate reaffirming the independence, sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of Iraq”.



UNAMI added.

According to the information obtained by Shafaq News agency, The United Nations, in coordination with the Iraqi presidency and the government, have developed a political road map for a "comprehensive" solution to the disagreements between Baghdad and Erbil, through the “Confederation system”.

The new suggestion is based on the devolution of certain powers, such as the economy, finance and customs, between involved governments as the decision is made unanimously.

In Confederation the state is a political entity, linking different societies, to bringing security and laws into a geographical area.

In this regard, a political source told Shafaq News agency that the Special Representative for Iraq and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert begun with intensification to offer a solution to the outstanding problems between the federal government and the region, especially in the oil, salaries and border outlets issues.

Turkish-Iranian armed interventions in Kurdistan and Nineveh, In addition to the failure of negotiations between the two parties pushed the Confederation proposal forward, which also received an international support including USA.

The source pointed out that Plasschaert met with the Iraqi President Barham Salih, and the Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi who did not register an objection in this regard.

The source continued that the UN representative also met the political leadership in Kurdistan in which the region expressed no problem to go forward with this suggestion in condition to provide an international guarantee.

Although Kurdistan enjoyed political independence since 1991, and the region was installed under the 2005 Iraqi constitution as a federal entity.