security posts changes in The ministry of interior

2020/07/16 | 20:18 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Interior, on Thursday, made changes in security positions.A source told Shafaq news agency that, "the minister of interiorOthman al-Ghanmi approved of assigning Colonel Ali Mohsen Mashari Al-Moshatat as the director of the Martyrs and Injured Department".He added, "It was also decided to transfer Colonel Kazem Qadir Darwish to the Directorate of Emergency Affairs."

The source pointed out that "Colonel Hussein Arif Jassim was transferred also to the Director of the Al-Faw Police Department”.