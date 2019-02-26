MP says cabinet has no identity

2019/02/26 | 15:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- MP Alia Nassif, representing the State of Law Coalition has said the current cabinet lost its identity, indicating further meeting between Saairun and Fatah alliances to accomplish the cabinet’s work.
“Adil Abdul-Mahdi’s cabinet stumbled after the political blocs abandoned it, which urged Saairun and Fatah to hold new meetings to activate the government,” Nassif said in remarks. “Fatah and Saairun, led by Muqtada al-Sadr and Hadi al-Ameri became in question about the current cabinet.”
Nassif expressed support “toward any agreement between Saairun and Fatah, on condition that the two sides bear the failure of the government, instead of the separation from it, in case the cabinet failed.”
