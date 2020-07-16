appointing the official chairman of Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi

2020/07/16 | 20:50 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi appointed Falih Al-Fayyadh, as the official chairman of Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi.

This came in a presidential order issued Wednesday, by the director of the Prime Minister's office, Raed Jouhi.

The order which is received by Shafaq News agency included that, "Based on the approval of the Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, it is decided that:• First: Mr.



Falih Al-Fayyadh is appointed as chairman of Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi Organization.• Second: Secondly, this order shall be executed from the date it is issued."It’s noteworthy that Al-Fayyadh was previously held this position by proxy.