Covid-19: 151 new cases and 118 recoveries in Kurdistan today

2020/07/16 | 21:22 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Region registered, on Thursday, 151 new cases, 11 fatalities, and 118 recoveries of Covid-19.In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, the ministry said that 1729 tests performed today, in which 151 turned positive.

The newly diagnosed cases were distributed as follows:Erbil 24Al-Sulaymaniyah 64Garmyan 44Duhok 6Halabja 13

The statement indicated that the cases of recovery amounted to 118 cases, distributed as follows:Erbil 52Garmyan 7Raperin 29Halabja 15Duhok 15The statement also indicated that the fatality toll is 11, distributed as follows:

Erbil 4Al-Sulaymaniyah 5Garmyan 2The statement said that the ministry performed 168833 test since the outbreak of the virus.The total number of confirmed cases registered since the beginning of the outbreak reached 10265, while the total number of recoveries became 5600.



The death toll is 381.