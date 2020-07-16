Al-Kadhimi asks Macron to visit Baghdad

2020/07/16 | 21:54 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi invited, today, Thursday, invited French President Emmanuel Macron to visit Iraq, while Paris expressed optimism about the government plan for reform.

Al-Kadhimi’s media office said, in a statement received by Shafaq News agency that “Prime Minister received today, the French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs, Jean-Yves Le Drian, and his accompanying delegation, ”noting that“ during the meeting, relations and issues concerned between the two sides were discussed.

The statement quoted Al-Kadhimi as saying that "the French role through the international coalition is very important in supporting Iraq to face ISIS", noting that "Iraq is ready for international cooperation with all countries supporting peace specially France".

Al-Kadhimi also sent with the French minister "an invitation to the French president to visit Iraq."

For his part, the French minister affirmed that France is "ready to support Iraq to take its deserved regional role represented by the current government and to continue supporting Iraqi efforts in the reconstruction of liberated areas, especially Mosul”.

The statement also said, "During the meeting, a discussion took place about Covid-19 pandemic to benefit from the French experience".

Earlier, The French Minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, arrived to Iraq to visit the officials in Baghdad and Erbil.



