Iraq seeks establishing partnerships to boost economy - Salih

2019/02/26 | 16:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- President Barham Salih has said Iraq is establishing real partnerships with other countries to achieve the economy growth it seeks.
“President Barham Salih met in Paris with French Foreign Minister Jean Yves Le Drian, where he highlighted the necessity to develop bilateral ties in a way that serves the common interests," a residential statement saidTuesday. "He expressed his hopes to establish real partnership with world countries to boost economy,” the statement added.
Salih also hailed the positive role played by the European Union and its support to Iraq. He expressed his aspiration to more cooperation on all levels.
For his part, Le Drian expressed his country’s interest to resume support to Iraq, praising the victory achieved in defeating ISIS.
