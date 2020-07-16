To See Five Planets and the Moon without a Telescope

2020/07/16 | 22:58 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq news/ Before sunrise on July 19, five planets–Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn–and the crescent moon will all be visible in the sky at the same time—and you won't need a telescope to see them.

According to Popular Mechanics website, The five planets and crescent moon will simultaneously be visible to the naked eye 45 minutes before sunrise on Sunday, July 19, astronomy educator Dr.



Jeffrey Hunt wrote in a blog post.



They’ll be curved across the morning sky, so you’ll want to “find a spot with clear horizons in the east-northeast and the southwest,” Hunt advises.