al-Fatah coalition: PM visit to KSA is under surveillance

2020/07/16 | 22:58 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / al-Fatah coalition has commented on the upcoming visit of Iraqi Prime Minister to Saudi Arabia on Monday.

"The visit Mustafa Al-Kadhimi to KSA will not present anything new", coalition leader MP Muhammad Karim said to Shafaq News agency, "We do not expect this visit to exceed the protocol level", He added.

Karim said that "it is necessary for Iraq to communicate with all countries even with those who are against Iraq", stressing the need "to have a balanced external policy so Iraq is not a party to any regional or international conflict”.

He added that "the political parties in Parliament will follow and monitor any signed agreements between Baghdad and Riyadh", explaining that no new agreement can be passed between the two countries without the approval of the House of Representatives".

On Monday, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi is scheduled to visit to Riyadh, which is the first since he assumed the post, in a vein that official Iranian media has reported that Al-Kadhimi will visit Tehran before that.