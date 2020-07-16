Iran: new demonstrations against death sentence decision

2020/07/16 | 23:30 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Reuters reported today, Thursday, that Iranian security forces fired tear gas on Thursday to disperse anti-establishment demonstrators gathered in the southwestern city of Behbahan, witnesses told Reuters, adding there was a heavy presence of forces in other cities.

Earlier in the day, activists on social media circulated footage showing demonstrators in Behbahan where Security forces also clashed with demonstrators who were chanting political slogans such as "No Gaza, no Lebanon, my soul is Iran's redemption", and "the Iranian dies and does not accept humiliation."

On social media, calls were made to demonstrate in various cities in protest against a death sentence passed against three leaders of last November's demonstrations.

Today, Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) arrested a number of people who called for a demonstration in Mashhad, claiming that they were linked to "external opposition".

According to informed sources, the twitter hashtag "Do not execute" has led in the past two days with more than 6 million tweets, in which Iranian artists and activists participated, and joined by US President Donald Trump, who warned that "carrying out the death sentence against the protesters will send unfortunate messages to the world”.