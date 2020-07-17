Le Drian arrives to Erbil

2020/07/17 | 00:02 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian arrived, Thursday evening in Kurdistan, as part of an official visit to Iraq.

According to Shafaq News agency reporter, Deputy Prime Minister, Qubad Talabani received Le Drian at the Erbil International Airport.

It is scheduled that tomorrow, Friday, the French Minister will meet the President Nechirvan Barzani, and the Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani.

Erbil is the second station for Le Drian after the federal capital, Baghdad, which he arrived on Thursday morning, and met his Iraqi counterpart Fouad Hussein, President Barham Salih and Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

During his talks in Baghdad, the French minister discussed the war against ISIS, the challenges facing Iraq in light of the Coronavirus pandemic and the financial crisis.