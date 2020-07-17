Real Madrid clinch Laliga title after Villareal win

2020/07/17 | 09:06 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ Real Madrid wrapped up a record-extending 34th LaLiga title with one game to spare by beating Villarreal 2-1 at home on Thursday thanks to two goals from their leading scorer Karim Benzema.Karim Benzema fired between the legs of Villareal goalkeeper and added a second from a retaken penalty.
Vicente Iborra pulled one back but it mattered little to Real Madrid as the club sealed the title.Real have 86 points after 37 games, seven more than deposed champions Barcelona who were beaten 2-1 at home to Osasuna.
